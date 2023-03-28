Dec. 20, 1939—March 25, 2023

After a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia, Gale Ivan Getschman went to his eternal home March 25, 2023, at the age of 83.

Gale was born to Schuyler and Treva (Lange) Getschman on December 20, 1939, in Baraboo, WI. Gale attended Baraboo High School. He served his country in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was also a Union member in the Operating Engineers Local 139.

Gale was united in marriage with Janice Meilke on February 23, 1963. They share two daughters, Teri and Sherri, who he loved with all his heart. They also owned Getschman Landscaping.

Gale loved horses and the Rodeo. Countless weekends were spent doing what he enjoyed at the rodeo with his daughters. He served on the Board of Directors for the Little Britches Rodeo from 1976 to 1980, and served as a pickup man with the Little Britches Rodeo from 1976 until the early 1990’s.

Gale was united in marriage with Nancy Matheson at their Baraboo home on September 5, 1998. Gale and Nancy spent 20 winters together in Rio Grande Valley of Texas, where they owned a winter property. Gale enjoyed woodworking in the shop and attending rodeos in Texas.

In retirement Gale’s passion turned to tractors. He was an avid fan of John Deere tractors and he collected and restored 18 of the John Deere he so loved. He organized 12 Antique Tractor Rides through Baraboo and surrounding communities. Gale was a member of the Baraboo Classic Cruisers Car Club, the Wisconsin Midstate Antique Tractor Club, the Badger Steam and Gas Club, and a member of the Baraboo Bluffs UTV/ATV Club.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joyce Petzke, and brothers: Lyle and James.

Gale is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters: Teri Sonsalla, Sherri (Kip) Lussenden; stepchildren: Tamara (Reggie) George, Todd (Amy) Matheson, Rich (Jamie) Matheson; grandchildren: Whitney (friend Jake) Lamberty, Kyle Sonsalla, Samantha (Tyler) Wojcik, Melissa (fiance Jason) Peterson, Jessica Peterson; step-grandchildren: Kayla (Josh) Hermsdorf, Cameron (friend Donyae) George, Reece (Ben) Anderson, Kadin Matheson, Drew Matheson, and Sheyn Matheson; his sister, LaVonne Koenecke, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church, Baraboo, WI, with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Interment will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://.www.facebook.com/.emanuelumcbaraboo

Memorials may be made in Gale’s name to Emanuel United Methodist Church of Baraboo, or Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Condolences may be sent to family at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com Redlin-Ertz is assisting the family.