Roberts, Gale J."CLYMAN"Gale J. Roberts, 88, of Clyman, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Gale was born the son of Ross and Eva (Dressel) Roberts on March 6, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, Wis. He was raised on his family's homestead in Monroe Center, Wis., where he enjoyed many years making memories with his family. He was a 1949 graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. In 1949, he began his career as a telegrapher with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad which continued for 43 years until his retirement. Gale was married to Doris Ann LaQuee on Sept. 19, 1953, in Monroe Center, Wis.
Gale enjoyed classic country music and loved playing his guitar, whether it was around the campfire or jamming with his buddies. Gale cherished days spent in the yard at his family farm in Monroe Center.
He was an avid Ham radio operator, handle, WB9RWW, and received his license to operate on June 14, 1975. Gale was a member of the Rock River Radio Club, Watertown Amateur Radio Club, and Midwest Country Cousins Net. He was also a member of the Morse Telegraph Club. He was a past member of the Clyman Fire Department, a lifetime member of the Clyman Sportsman's Club, a past member of the Monroe Center Community Church Council, and a member of the Adams Masonic Lodge #332.
Gale is survived by his wife, Doris of Clyman; daughter, Sherry (John) Haase of Juneau; daughter-in-law, Cindy Roberts of Clyman; grandchildren: Heather (Jeremy) Cramer of Juneau, Elizabeth (Andrew) Klossner of Columbus, Joseph (Jennifer) Roberts of Clyman, Amy (Scott) Nehls of Juneau, Chad (Shana) Haase of Beaver Dam; great grandchildren: Hannah, Bria and Austin Cramer, Cody, Carley and Caden Nehls, Maddox and Eden Klossner, and Calvin and Cora Roberts; brothers-in-law: Kenneth Romell of Adams and Bud LaQuee of Hamilton, Mont; sisters-in-law: Melvina Roberts of Adams, Donna Henry of Verona, Lynette Israel of Janesville, and Connie (Tony) Martin of Janesville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Randal Roberts; his sister, Doris Romell; mother-in-law, Freda Horton; father-in-law, Harry LaQuee; brothers-in-law, Warren and William LaQuee; and sisters-in-law: Joan Klein, Martha McCauley, and Frances Theones.
A celebration of Gale's life will be held at the Juneau Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Clyman Fire Department or to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam.
Gale's family would like to thank Hillside Hospice especially Molly, Debbie, Valerie, Rita and Tammy for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
