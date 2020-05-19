Galitz, Robert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. - Robert Walter "Bob" Galitz Jr., 84, of Sleepy Hollow, Ill., died of natural causes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Elk Grove Village, Ill. Bob was born and raised in Wisconsin Dells, the son of Robert W. and Gertrude Welk Galitz. He was a 1953 graduate of WDHS. He met his wife, Eleanor Jane McFarlin, daughter of Clifford and Myrtle McFarlin, of Adams County, during the summer of 1955 in the Dells, while he was working as an Upper Dells boat pilot and tour guide and she worked at a souvenir shop. They were introduced by a mutual friend. Married in November 1958, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before Eleanor's death in 2019.

After completing his army service at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Bob and Eleanor moved to St. Charles, Ill. Bob worked as a supervisor at Globe Union until he and a friend decided to open an art gallery. Bob became a dealer in fine art and moved his family around the Great Lakes region, from Wisconsin to Michigan and finally to Sleepy Hollow, Ill., where he began his own business, Accent Art. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Mason and Shriner. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin Dells. Bob enjoyed gardening, reading, attending the Old Grads WDHS reunions, boating on Castle Rock Lake, and dropping in to visit family members unannounced.

Galitz is survived by his daughter, Michele (Terry) Runde of Mount Prospect, Ill.; his son, Robert Cliff (Linda) Galitz of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; and five grandchildren, Erin Jane and Justin Robert Runde, Allison, Lauren and Grace Galitz; along with his brothers, Richard (Marlene) Galitz of Wisconsin Dells, Ronald of the Dells, Bruce (Marlene) of Baraboo; and sister, Judy (Jack) Ryan of Baraboo; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Dells area when family and friends are able to gather.