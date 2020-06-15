Gallenbeck, Gretchen E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN / MARKESAN - Gretchen E. Gallenbeck, 66, a resident of Marvin's Manor in Waupun and formerly of Markesan, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Gretchen was born on July 24, 1953, and was loved by her parents, Gene and Sue Bendix. She was married to the love of her life, Arnold Gallenbeck Jr. Over the years, Gretchen was employed with Nancy's Notions and 928 Motor Sports. She also owned and operated Mrs. Green Jeans in Waupun.

Gretchen was an avid gardener. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning as well as sewing and quilting. Gretchen loved her pet dogs. She loved entertaining, whether it was hosting parties or family gatherings during the holidays.

Gretchen is survived by her daughters, Chandel (Dan) Bingen of Taycheedah and Heather (Todd) Vande Kolk of Waupun; her grandchildren, Brian Zangl, Tyler Wendt, Cody Wendt, Calista Muraski, Gavin Bingen, Braden Bingen, and Mason Wilcox; great-grandchild, Kayden Wendt; her mother, Sue Bendix; her sisters, MaryJo Bendix and Judy (Jerry) Roeder; and her nephew, Erich Roeder.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; her husband, Arnold Jr. in 2004; and her son, James Helmer in 2016.