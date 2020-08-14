Gallenbeck, Harold J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold J. Gallenbeck, age 88 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home in Beaver Dam.

Harold was born in Horicon on Dec. 4, 1931, the son of Herbert and Bernice (Strieff) Gallenbeck. On May 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife, Betty Lueck. He worked as a painter for Mayville Metal Products for many years. Harold enjoyed being with family, gambling, and camping.

Harold is survived by his wife, Betty Gallenbeck of Beaver Dam; children, Sherry Bock-Gallenbeck, Sue (Kevin) Hartwig, Jason (Carrie Adelmeyer) Lueck; grandchildren, Justin (Tonya) Bock, Amy Hartwig, Erick (Amanda) Bock, Kevin (Jacinta) Hartwig Jr., Penny (Casey) Brisky, Shawn (Kristy) Hartwig, Ryan Hartwig, Emma Lueck; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers and sisters; daughter, Debra, in infancy; grandsons, Brandyn Lueck and Casey Hartwig; and other relatives.

Visitation for Harold will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 N Center St., Beaver Dam from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.