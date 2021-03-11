Galston, Gerald R. "Jerry"

COLUMBUS—Gerald R. “Jerry” Galston, 75, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Columbus.

Gerald was born the son of Herbert and Lila (Allen) Galston on Oct. 3, 1945, in Waterloo. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 – 1967. He was married to Pricilla “Sib” Moll on May 1, 1971, and they were married for many years. Jerry was employed with American Packaging in Columbus for 36 years until his retirement.

Jerry was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was also a member of the VFW Post 8090 and American Legion Post 62, both of Columbus. Jerry retired as lieutenant on the Columbus Fire Department.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kristina (Scott) Brenner of Fall River and Erin (Troy) Kehoe of Columbus; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Austin, Tillie, Logan, and Haleigh; three great-grandchildren, Aiva, Ryland, and Leia; siblings, Bernard (Dinah), Dennis, David (Alvina), Allan (Lori), and Joy (Bernie) VanderSanden; sister-in-law, Marie Galston; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren, Herbie, and Billie; sister, Jeanne; and a sister in infancy, Emogene.