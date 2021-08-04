Galvano, Philip P. "Phil"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Philip O. "Phil" Galvano, age 60, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on July 23, 2021.

Phil was born on Feb. 9, 1961, in New York, N.Y., the son of Philip and Elizabeth (Biggers) Galvano. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, mentor and friend to many.

Phil had a long and successful career as a golf professional. He was a member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. Phil owned a golf management company and was involved in the development and management of several golf courses across the country. In addition, he was the Director of Golf and/or Head Golf Professional at various golf country clubs. Phil also operated the Galvano Golf Academy in Wisconsin, Florida, Minnesota and on cruise ships. He was a published golf author and produced two golf instructional videos, Short Game Magic and Golf Basics. Phil also enjoyed various other sports, as well as music and chess.

Phil was a prayerful and devoted Catholic who served the Church as a Knight of Columbus. He had a true passion for life and a wonderful sense of humor, for which he will be remembered.

A memorial Mass will be held on Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.