Galvin, Timothy James

Timothy James Galvin was born on June 9, 1950 in Ames, Iowa to Virginia and Joseph Galvin. From the beginning, Tim was a memorable character. He was a lover of good jokes and small world stories, and he was known as the life of every party.

Family was everything to Tim, and he was always happiest when “his girls” were happy. Tim leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Kathy Galvin, and his daughters, Erin Blank, and Brenna Galvin (Kevin Hansen). He frequently said that his daughters got their good looks from Kathy, but he kept his. We will let the people decide. Tim was the proud grandfather of Parker James Blank, Cameron Joseph Blank, and Declan Vincent Blank. He got such joy and overwhelming pride from watching the boys grow up. He loved his family without abandon and ensured they knew that every day. Tim was also honored to act as a host dad to three foreign exchange students over the years: Dagmara Finlayson, Jess Ruciack, and Nathalia Mello Sales.