Ganser, Clayton P.

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP - Clayton P. Ganser, age 84, passed away on April 9, 2021. At the time of Clayton's death, he was surrounded by his special group of family and friends sharing stories of how he touched their lives. Clayton was born on Feb. 22, 1937, to Elmer "Bummy" and Marie (Lamberty) Ganser. He grew up and continued living on the Fish Lake Farm his entire life. Clayton was married to his dear friend, Lorraine Tillou, on Oct. 11, 1984. Clayton and his parents owned the infamous "Ganser Dance Hall" on Fish Lake where many Sauk Prairie couples met during the depression. The log bar at the dance hall was frequently visited by friends and families for years. He dedicated his life to caring for his family farm and the preservation of the family property.