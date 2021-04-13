Ganser, Clayton P.

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP - Clayton P. Ganser, age 84, passed away on April 9, 2021. At the time of Clayton's death, he was surrounded by his special group of family and friends sharing stories of how he touched their lives. Clayton was born on Feb. 22, 1937, to Elmer "Bummy" and Marie (Lamberty) Ganser. He grew up and continued living on the Fish Lake Farm his entire life. Clayton was married to his dear friend, Lorraine Tillou, on Oct. 11, 1984. Clayton and his parents owned the infamous "Ganser Dance Hall" on Fish Lake where many Sauk Prairie couples met during the depression. The log bar at the dance hall was frequently visited by friends and families for years. He dedicated his life to caring for his family farm and the preservation of the family property.
Clayton is survived by his many friends, relatives and neighbors who helped him around the farm and made sure he got what he needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marie Ganser; loving wife, Lorraine Ganser; and his brother, Jerome.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 at St. NORBERT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, the morning of Mass.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)