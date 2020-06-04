Ganta, Gail M.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1939 in Chicago to Lawrence and Eve (Bull) Tischer. Gail was married to Glenn Ganta in September of 1956 and together raised four sons. She worked many part time jobs throughout her life including work in respite care and later for W&S Electric in Columbus. Gail enjoyed bowling and league games. She was a active member of her apartment community, Stone Terrace where she enjoyed socializing during coffee hour and developed many friendships over Bingo, Scrabble, Cribbage and always had a kind word to others. Her greatest love was time spent with her grandchildren.