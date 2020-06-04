Ganta, Gail M.

COLUMBUS/BEAVER DAM - Gail M. Ganta age 81 passed away on Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1939 in Chicago to Lawrence and Eve (Bull) Tischer. Gail was married to Glenn Ganta in September of 1956 and together raised four sons. She worked many part time jobs throughout her life including work in respite care and later for W&S Electric in Columbus. Gail enjoyed bowling and league games. She was a active member of her apartment community, Stone Terrace where she enjoyed socializing during coffee hour and developed many friendships over Bingo, Scrabble, Cribbage and always had a kind word to others. Her greatest love was time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons Gary, Gregg (Karen Schrader) and Guy all of Columbus; four grandchildren Grady, Megan (Kevin) Dunneisen, Randy and Khloe; three great granddaughters Ellie, Kacie and Skylie Dunneisen; one sister-in-law Julie Tischer and one brother Steve (Alice) Tischer both of Chicago; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn, son Gene and brother Larry Tischer.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
