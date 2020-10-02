COLUMBUS - Guy Ganta age 59, passed away due to complication after surgery on Sept. 30, 2020 at the UW Hospital.

Guy was born in the city of Columbus to Glenn and Gail (Tisher) Ganta. Guy attended Rio High School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1980. He enjoyed football, track and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Guy served in the U.S. Army as a cook from 1984 to 1986. He graduated from MATC Culinary Arts Program where he was an instructor for several years. The last few years Guy worked as a paper product salesman where he enjoyed traveling the area meeting new people and always had a good joke to tell.

He was survived by his daughter Nicole (Michael) Schulenburg of Fall River; brothers Gary of Columbus and Gregg (Karen Schrader) of Columbus; Nephews Grady Ganta and Randy Hartmann; Nieces Megan (Kevin) Dunneisen and Khloe Ganta; Great Neices Ellie, Kacie and Skylie Dunneisen; best friend Guy Welch and other relatives and friends. Guy was preceeded in death by his parents Glenn and Gail Ganta and his brother Gene.

Private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at the UW hospital. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com