Ganz, Robert "Rob"

Rob was born on May 14, 1965, in Waukesha, Wis., a son of Reuben and Gladys (Pritchard) Ganz. He was a graduate from Waupun High School, Class of 1984. Following high school, Rob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1984 to 1987. On Oct. 21, 1989, he was united in marriage to Carrie Nehmer and had two children. On Sept. 15, 2021, he was united in marriage to Vicky Elliott in Fond du Lac, Wis. Rob worked for the Department of Corrections for over 15 years as a correctional officer. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed golfing, watching stock car races and spending time with his family.