Garcia, Carol J.

REESEVILLE - Some people only walk on this Earth a short time. Their departure reminds us that Angels are watching over us. On June 24, 2020, Carol Jean Garcia (Luckow) rejoined her Heavenly family and gained her wings.

Carol was born May 19, 1937 in Columbus to Herbert and Hatti (Klentz) Luckow. Due to her Mother's passing shortly after childbirth she was raised by her older sisters Alice Neunshwander / Borth (Luckow), Helen Westphal (Luckow), and Clarice Kintopp (Luckow). Raised on the family farm just outside of Reeseville, she learned the values of family, love, spirit, work and what dedication was.

In her younger years some of her fondest memories were when time allowed she and her sisters would fish on the river that ran through the farm. After graduation she worked as the Reeseville telephone switchboard operator and on the family farm. After meeting Felipe Garcia (deceased), she was married and whisked away to Arizona, and California to raise a family continue her education to become a bi-lingual secretary and work various other jobs until the passing of her father brought the family back to Reeseville and live out the rest of her life close to her family and friends.