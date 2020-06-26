Garcia, Carol J.

REESEVILLE - Some people only walk on this Earth a short time. Their departure reminds us that Angels are watching over us. On June 24, 2020, Carol Jean Garcia (Luckow) rejoined her Heavenly family and gained her wings.
Carol was born May 19, 1937 in Columbus to Herbert and Hatti (Klentz) Luckow. Due to her Mother's passing shortly after childbirth she was raised by her older sisters Alice Neunshwander / Borth (Luckow), Helen Westphal (Luckow), and Clarice Kintopp (Luckow). Raised on the family farm just outside of Reeseville, she learned the values of family, love, spirit, work and what dedication was.
In her younger years some of her fondest memories were when time allowed she and her sisters would fish on the river that ran through the farm. After graduation she worked as the Reeseville telephone switchboard operator and on the family farm. After meeting Felipe Garcia (deceased), she was married and whisked away to Arizona, and California to raise a family continue her education to become a bi-lingual secretary and work various other jobs until the passing of her father brought the family back to Reeseville and live out the rest of her life close to her family and friends.
Carol was such a compassionate, spiritual, person whose passions were her family, grandkids and caring for others. She was employed for around 3 decades as a Nurse Aide at Clearview long term facility. After retirement she loved and looked forward to her monthly family and friends luncheons. Carol had many interest: She would set her schedule around her beloved Brewers & game shows, if the Brewers were tied and on overtime until the wee hours, she would not miss a minute. She loved her birds that would visit her bird feeders, loved flowers, crossword puzzles, word search, and was a wiz at Jeopardy. She loved her Juneau library, would checkout multiple books at a time, she loved reading about the Amish and their culture, maybe because as a child growing up farming life was close to what the Amish life is.
While we grieve the passing of our mother we are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit and last wishes. We invite her extended family & friends to join us in celebrating Carol's life. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. The service will also be uploaded to www.cstonefs.com.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Lee Garcia (infant); son, Felipe Jr. (infant); father & mother, Herbert and Hatti (Klentz) Luckow; sisters, Alice Neunshwanderorth (Luckow), Helen Westphal (Luckow), Clarice Kintopp (Luckow) Gertrude Luckow; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is survived by sons, Robert (Sherri) Garcia of Juneau, Richard Garcia of Beaver Dam, Daniel Garcia of Menomonee Falls; daughters, Phyliss (David Z.) of Juneau, Barbara Garcia of Juneau; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
