Garcia, Robert "Bob"

Bob was born Dec. 31, 1945 in Texas, the son of Elisandro and Enedelia Diaz Garcia. Bob moved to Waupun as a child and graduated from Waupun High School in 1963. After graduation he attended UW Platteville for two years. He then was enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in active duty until 1992. After leaving active duty, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves where he reached the rank of Colonel. He retired in 2000. Bob married Sandy Cook in 1966. He graduated from college with two masters degrees, one in mathematics and the other in education. He retired as a Deputy Warden from Fox Lake Correctional Institution where he was the educational director, was involved with the VFW, and much more. He then married Carol Trapp-Farr. Bob loved to ump or officiate, specifically for the Big Ten. He was extremely involved in coaching many sports. He was inducted into the Waupun High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. After retirement Bob and Carol were fundamental in rebuilding the VFW in Mission, Texas. He also enjoyed working as the golf course marshal at the country club in Mission, Texas.