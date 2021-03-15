Garczynski, Jean R.

FOX LAKE - Jean Ruth Garczynski, age 98, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Jean was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 12, 1922, the daughter of Amil and Mathilda (Kohl) Wienke. She graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1944 and began her teaching career at Fox Lake High School where she taught bookkeeping, shorthand, and typing. On June 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to her husband, Florian R. "Skip" Garczynski. She enjoyed playing cards and baking and, in her earlier years, camping and traveling. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.

Jean is survived by her children, Terry (Debi) Garczynski and Sharon (Dan) Derr; grandchildren, Tracy Swinson, Jennifer (Pat) Gumieny, Heather (Errol Jones) Garczynski, Julie (Mark) Jakubek, Jay Derr, and Jaclyn (Jason) Fosler; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Janczak; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald (Lois) Wienke; and other relatives.

Private family services for Jean will be held. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.