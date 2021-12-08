Gardiner, Linda Joyce

PORTAGE - Linda Joyce Gardiner went to her Heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was 69 years of age.
Linda was born to Ernest and Joyce Wikman of Woburn, Mass., on Nov. 4, 1952. Linda grew up and lived in Woburn, Mass., until she met her husband, Gary Gardiner. Linda and Gary married June 10, 1978, in Woburn, Mass. A short time later they moved to Portage, Wis., where Gary lived. Linda was a loving wife to Gary for 43 years. In their 43 years of marriage, Linda and Gary raised two daughters and were blessed with two grandchildren. Linda enjoyed '60s music, gardening, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. She had a giving heart and tried to help others when she could.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Gary of Pardeeville, Wis.; her daughters, Marion (Austin) Burby of Portage, Wis., and Sarah Gardiner of Pardeeville, Wis.; and her two grandchildren, Ainsley and Jameson Burby of Portage, Wis. She is also survived by her siblings, Steven (Karen) Wikman of Hopkinton, N.H., Carol (Richard) Miller of Williamsport, Pa., and John (Tammi) Wikman of Leander, Texas.
A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 13 from 3 p.m.–7 p.m. at GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, 2939 Highway CX, Portage, WI. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow the service. Masks at your discretion. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
A livestream of the service can be seen by going to gbcportage.com and clicking on the GBC YouTube channel link just prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a charity Linda supported: The Gideons International.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
