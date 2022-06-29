Sept. 3, 1941—June 27, 2022

WAUPUN—Garland G. Lichtenberg, 80, of Waupun, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.

Garland was born September 3, 1941 the son of Wallace and Janet Ten Pass Lichtenberg. Garland attended Waupun Schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1959. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1963.

He was employed for the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture for five years, and then worked for Dodge County for 40 years from which he retired. Garland was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he sang in the choir, and was a youth group advisor, Sunday School Teacher, and an Elder. He also sang with the United Men of Praise in Waupun.

Funeral services for Garland Lichtenberg will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.