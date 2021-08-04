Garrett, Wanda Jean

WISCONSIN DELLS - On July 10, 2021, heaven gained a new angel. Wanda Jean Garrett, age 72, passed away in her Wisconsin Dells home, after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. Wanda was surrounded by loved ones: four granddaughters; along with her eldest sister, Lorraine Timberlake; sister-in-law, Jenne Mills; daughters, Erica Jones and Precious; and daughter-in-law, Susan Jones.

Wanda was born in Oakland, Calif., on the third day of December 1948, to parents Thad Mills and Dorothy (Goudeau) Mills. She was the second eldest of nine children. The Mills (Bryant) family decided to relocate from Oakland and moved to Tracy, Calif., where Wanda attended Tracy High School. She resided most of her life in Tracy and raised her five children there, while being married to Alfonzo Jones Jr. and then remarried to Bill Hal Garrett. Wanda also gained a wonderful stepdaughter in her second marriage, whom she helped raise. Wanda adopted another child, which gave her a total of seven children. She worked for the Tracy Convalescent Hospital as the head dietary cook for over 30 years. Her compassion to care for others allowed her to shine beyond the kitchen walls.