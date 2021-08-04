Garrett, Wanda Jean

WISCONSIN DELLS - On July 10, 2021, heaven gained a new angel. Wanda Jean Garrett, age 72, passed away in her Wisconsin Dells home, after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. Wanda was surrounded by loved ones: four granddaughters; along with her eldest sister, Lorraine Timberlake; sister-in-law, Jenne Mills; daughters, Erica Jones and Precious; and daughter-in-law, Susan Jones.
Wanda was born in Oakland, Calif., on the third day of December 1948, to parents Thad Mills and Dorothy (Goudeau) Mills. She was the second eldest of nine children. The Mills (Bryant) family decided to relocate from Oakland and moved to Tracy, Calif., where Wanda attended Tracy High School. She resided most of her life in Tracy and raised her five children there, while being married to Alfonzo Jones Jr. and then remarried to Bill Hal Garrett. Wanda also gained a wonderful stepdaughter in her second marriage, whom she helped raise. Wanda adopted another child, which gave her a total of seven children. She worked for the Tracy Convalescent Hospital as the head dietary cook for over 30 years. Her compassion to care for others allowed her to shine beyond the kitchen walls.
Her children, whom Mrs. Garrett is survived by, will miss her deeply: Alfonzo "AJ" and wife, Susan Jones, of the Wisconsin Dells; Lee Aundray Jones of Stockton, Calif.; Lamont Jones of North Carolina; Erica Jones of Stockton, Calif.; Christina (Garrett) Gonzalez of Concord, Calif.; and Precious Alize White-Garrett of Wisconsin Dells. Wanda was the grandmother to eight granddaughters and three grandsons, Calista, Megan and Madison Jones of Wisconsin Dells, Devona and Serenna Jones of Fremont, Calif., Alayna, Forrest and Gabriel Gonzalez of Concord, Calif., Dallas Jones, Mya and James Garrett of Stockton, Calif., and Stephan of Wisconsin Dells. She is further survived by sisters, Lorraine Timberlake of Stockton, Calif., Jacqueline Mills of Los Angeles, Calif., and Anna Bryant of Tracy, Calif.; and brother, Robert and wife, Jenne Mills, of Patterson, Calif. Wanda will be reunited in paradise with her parents; son, James M. Garrett; granddaughter, Annalise Jones; and siblings, Devona Mills, Valarie Bryant, Dorothy Bryant, and Robert Bryant.
Wanda also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, even some greats, who too feel the tremendous loss of her love. This hardworking, kind, big-hearted, nurturing mother, sister, grandmother and aunt will be truly missed, but never forgotten. Until we meet again.
A "Celebration of her Legacy" will be held in Wisconsin Dells by AJ and Susan Jones, at a later date. There will also be a memorial service held in California on Saturday, Sept. 4, by many of her other loved ones. Location will be announced at a later time.
The family would like to thank Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., for assisting with arrangements. For any online condolences and future information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
