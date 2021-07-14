Garvin, Patrick L.

GREEN BAY - Patrick Lewis Garvin, age 91, passed away July 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Funeral services will be held on July 14 at SAINT PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Elroy, Wis. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and burial at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Elroy.

Pat was born April 20, 1930, and was raised in Elroy by his parents, William and Vera Garvin. As a youngster he became captivated by flight, and so as a youth he started taking flying lessons and first flew solo at the age of 14. As a young man he joined the U.S. Air Force and realized his dream of becoming a jet pilot. He had a distinguished military career, which included being a pilot in several different fighter squadrons in the U.S., Japan, and Guam, and for several years serving as an instructor at the USAF Interceptor Weapons School in Florida.

During his tour of duty in Vietnam he flew more than 500 combat missions and was awarded a multitude of medals, including the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star. His last duty station was Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., where he served as the Director of Operations and Training at the Air Force Flight Test Center. He retired after 25 years of military service at the rank of lieutenant colonel.