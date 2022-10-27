Oct. 8, 1956—Oct. 14, 2022

CEDARBURG—Gary Alan Householder of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022 surrounded by his family after losing his battle with Sarcoma cancer. He had just turned 66 years old on October 8, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to Carl Alvin and Ada Florence (Funk) Householder. He graduated from Mauston Area High School Class of 1974.

He went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Civil Engineering from University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and then worked his entire 41 year career for CSD as a Structural Engineer.

He married his high school sweetheart Debra DeeAnne Wheeler on September 16, 1978 living in Milwaukee for a couple of years before moving to Cedarburg where they raised their four children: Daniel (Shawnna) of Greenwood, IN, Kevin (Nikki) of Fargo, ND, Jamie (Thomas) Mutsch of Superior, WI and Kyle (Tristan) Householder of Tempe, AZ.

In addition, he was the world’s greatest Grandpa to Brady, Ethan, Adelaide, Clara, Jeremiah, Piper, Harold, Alvin, Miriam and Baby Shark (due any day).

In 44 years of marriage, Gary and Debra shared their love of travel during multiple adventures including Ireland, Iceland, Japan, China, St. John and Tanzania in addition to 39 of the 50 United states.

Gary enjoyed coaching his son’s teams in soccer, basketball, baseball and wrestling as they grew up and then loved watching them continue to play sports and never missed a game. His daughter threw him a curveball with ballet and piano, but he never missed an opportunity to listen or watch her perform. He was very proud of all of his children’s accomplishments and the adults that they grew up to be.

Following the love of his wife Debra and children, the grandchildren stole his heart from the moment they each entered the world.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rob Householder and his father-in-law, James Wheeler. Gary is survived by his wife; children; along with siblings: Kim (Ken) Gabor, Oconomowoc, Karen (Tom) Stoughtenger, New Lisbon, Janice (Mark) Nicholson, Tomah; in-laws: Linda (Olson) Householder, Mauston and Carl (Jolene) Householder of Mauston.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors for the at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America at curesarcoma.org/gary-householder/.

The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.