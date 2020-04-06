Gary Catlin, 72, Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE - Gary Catlin, 72, of Portage, made his final jump for the 82nd Airborne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Portage United Methodist Church at a later date, due to the current health conditions. A full obituary will follow.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.