Gary D. Sorg, age 78, of Scottsdale

Gary D. Sorg passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. with his wife, Pat, by his side.

Gary was born on July 10, 1941, to Arlin Sorg and Helen Broadwater Sorg in Baraboo, Wis. He attended Baraboo Schools, graduating in 1959.

He served our country as a US Army paratrooper. Upon completion of military duty, Gary initiated his business career working in inventory management directly for Twin Disc Incorportated in Racine, Wis.

In 1979, Gary joined Palmer Johnson Distributors in Wisconsin. Gary's career with PJD was a succes from day one, appointed General Manager, Vice President and then promoted to the President of PJD.

Gary's product and leadership skills, business abilities and relentless energy, coupled with drive and enthusiasm, enabled PJD to expand its territory. He retired in 2004 and became a consultant.

His marriage to Pat McGann took place on July 10, 1991, at their home in Green Lake, Wis. After retirement, they moved to Scottsdale, Ariz.