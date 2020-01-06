Gary D. Sorg, age 78, of Scottsdale

Gary D. Sorg passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. with his wife, Pat, by his side.
Gary was born on July 10, 1941, to Arlin Sorg and Helen Broadwater Sorg in Baraboo, Wis. He attended Baraboo Schools, graduating in 1959.
He served our country as a US Army paratrooper. Upon completion of military duty, Gary initiated his business career working in inventory management directly for Twin Disc Incorportated in Racine, Wis.
In 1979, Gary joined Palmer Johnson Distributors in Wisconsin. Gary's career with PJD was a succes from day one, appointed General Manager, Vice President and then promoted to the President of PJD.
Gary's product and leadership skills, business abilities and relentless energy, coupled with drive and enthusiasm, enabled PJD to expand its territory. He retired in 2004 and became a consultant.
His marriage to Pat McGann took place on July 10, 1991, at their home in Green Lake, Wis. After retirement, they moved to Scottsdale, Ariz.
He is surived by his wife, Pat Sorg, Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter, Stephanie (John) Calhoun; and his grandson, Ethan Calhoun, Frisco, Texas; brother, Richard (Alla) Sorg, Tampa , Fla.; sisters, Patti (Bob) Brown, Merrimac, Wis. and Sandra (Steve) Stubbendick, Westminster, Colo; stepdaughter, Shelly McGann, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Teri Murphy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gary was predeceased by his son, Stephen Sorg; parents, Arlin and Helen Sorg; his brother, Russell; and his sister, Penny Jo Sorg Mossman.
Gary was a loving and generous man. He had a great sense of humor and loved his Wisconsin Sports Teams. On the weekends, he was usually in his Badgers or Packers polo shirt. Gary loved traveling and he and Pat enjoyed many trips with friends. Green Lake was always a special place to Gary.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Franciscan Renewal Center, St. Vincent de Paul, or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the FRANCISCAN RENEWAL CENTER, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, Ariz. 85253.
