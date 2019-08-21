BARABOO - Gary Evan Dorow, age 73 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Columbia County Health Care Center. Gary, son of Clarence and Unetta (Licht) Dorow was born March 30, 1946, in Reedsburg. He attended and graduated from Darlington High School. Gary enlisted in the US Marine Corps on September 17, 1965. He received the Purple Heart in the Vietnam War. On April 15, 1969, he was honorably discharged. On June 16, 1973, he was united in marriage to Janet Ninnemann at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville. Gary was employed by Neco Hammond and Flambeau Plastics as well as worked in the soil testing field and Dorow Electric until his retirement. In his free time, Gary enjoyed pitching on his softball team and riding motorcycles. He was a member of Eagle’s Nest Detachment as well as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Janet; children, Kevin Dorow, Michelle (Jeremy) Hagen; two grandchildren, Race and Collette; siblings, Dennis (Janice) Dorow, Rebecca (Dustin) Thompson and Cynthia (Jerry) Balis as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Earl Dorow.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
