Gary Fischer,75, Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam - Gary L. Fischer, age 75 of Beaver Dam, passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam.
Gary was born on June 19, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the son of Harold and Marge (Potter) Fischer. On Sept. 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to Karen Olsen at Zion Lutheran Church, in Burnett. He worked as a press operator at Monarch Range for many years.
Gary was a NASCAR and football fan, and enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, and trap shooting. A lover of the outdoors, he also liked to hunt, fish, camp, and go snowmobiling as a member of the T n’ T Riders of Burnett. In his earlier years, he ran his own small game farm and was a member of the Beaver Dam Pigeon and Bantam Club, where he raised show pigeons, also raced pigeons. Gary was also a member of the Antique Power Show and Atwater Conservation Club.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Fischer of Beaver Dam; his children, Jeff (Ginny) Fischer of Beaver Dam and Vicki (Mike) Rahn of Juneau; grandchildren, Brandon Lueptow, Jeff Fischer Jr., Alex Rahn, Kaley Grall and Aidan Grall; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Cohen; brother, Harold (Candy) Fischer of Arizona; and further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Eugene; sisters, Sharon, Sandy, and Judy; grandson, Jonathan Grall; and other relatives.
Visitation for Gary will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
