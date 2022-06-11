Gary Flier

Feb. 12, 1955—June 8, 2022

WAUPUN—Gary Lyn Flier, left us too soon at the age of 67, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home in Waupun, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer in March.

Gary was born on February 12, 1955, the son of Cornelius and Ann (Buwalda) Flier. He graduated from Waupun High School, Class of 1973. Gary was united in marriage to Karen Daniels on March 22, 1975, in Waupun.

He was a member of the First Reformed Church, Waupun. Gary retired from Waupun Equipment in February 2021. When Gary wasn’t working at Waupun Equipment, or working on a woodworking project, you would find him working in the yard, helping friends and neighbors. He enjoyed tractor pulling, sturgeon spearing, Packer parties and camping with family and friends. Gary always made time for his children and grandchildren, he will be deeply missed.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Karen of 47 years; daughter Dawn (Calvin) Greenfield; four grandchildren: Caillie Feuerhammer, Kailey Wegener, Bryce Greenfield and Hannah Greenfield; siblings: Randy (Lori) Flier, Noreen (Bryan) Montsma and Brian (Shelly) Flier; brothers-in-law: Richard (Mary) Daniels, Robert (Becky) Daniels and David (Miran) Daniels; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Flier; parents, Cornelius (Ann) Flier; in-laws, Robert (Doris) Daniels.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Thursday, June 16, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Gary will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the First Reformed Church. Burial will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home