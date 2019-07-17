Chief Warrant Officer Gary Howard Jacobson, 72, of Camp Douglas, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 19, 1946, to Howard and Teresa (Romeo) Jacobson, in New Lisbon. He was a member of the New Lisbon Graduating Class of 1964. Proudly serving his country, as a Hawk Missile Technician, for the United States Army, Gary served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Gary’s expertise was an important part of the Hawk Missile System. His military achievements include, the Bronze Star, the Army Achievement Medal, the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Gary was proud to serve his country, and was proud of his time in the U.S. Army. He separated from the service in 1985, at Fort Devens, Mass. After retiring from the military, Gary worked as an auto mechanic for Bunker Ford, in New Lisbon, Marcus Communication Cable Company, he also worked with his nephew Mark, installing fiberoptic cable. On July 15, 2011, he was united in marriage to Kim Kolk in Mauston. He owned and operated Jenny’s Bar, in New Miner, for 4 years. In 2007, Gary and Kim changed the name to the Boondocks Bar. They recently sold the bar on June 27, 2019. Through the years, they have made many close friends and always held a Monday Night Meeting. Gary worked hard and loved to farm. He was an adventurer who enjoyed traveling and took trips in the summer to Alaska, where he worked with the Alaskan Fire Jumpers; Montana, where he worked with the Bureau of Land Management; he had a special place in his heart for New Mexico, where he worked on the Hawk Missile Program; Mule deer hunting in Wyoming with his wife Kim; they also went hunting in Africa. Gary tried to spend as much time with his grandchildren as possible, teaching them how to hunt, fish and trap, teaching them how to drive and how to build houses. He was an active participant in the Tomah Youth Wrestling Club, and attended as many matches and tournaments as he was able to. He loved them all very much. He had a unique personality, he also had strong convictions. You always knew where Gary stood on issues. He had a tough exterior, but also, had the biggest heart. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Kim of Camp Douglas, a son, Gary (Arlene) Jacobson of Riverview, Florida, Michele Bemis of Tomah, step-children, Steve Abfall and Megan Abfall, both of Necedah, and grandchildren, Lilianeth Jacobson and Gary Jacobson, Brianna, Bobby, Braden and Benny Bemis, Jacob and Joshua Pangborn, Ivyrae and Sam Baggs, a brother, Michael “Mick” (Janelle) Jacobson of New Lisbon, eight brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Calvin Kolk of Pewaukee, Kenneth (Lynn) Kolk of Finley, Dawn (Jim) Baumgart of Nekoosa, Colleen “Kelly” (her special friend Al Delap) of Mauston, Bryan (Geri) Kolk of Necedah, Kathy Kolk of Washington, Todd (Peggy) Kolk of Necedah, Tracy (Shari) Kolk of LaCrosse, many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Howard and Teresa, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer, an infant son, a brother Clayton, a nephew Mark Jacobson, and a brother-in-law Ervin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 12 p.m. noon, followed by military honors at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Burial will be at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
