Gary L. Jaehnke

March 9, 1953—Nov. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gary Jaehnke, 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Friday, November 11, 2022, following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Gary was born March 9, 1953 in Beaver Dam to Lyle W. and Geraldine (nee Hurckman) Jaehnke. Gary graduated from Beaver Dam Senior High School in 1972.

Upon graduation, Gary worked at John Deere in Horicon until his retirement. Gary was married to Jan Doerr on May 16, 2014 in Beaver Dam.

Gary enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He played in several country bands beginning in high school. He was an avid motorcycle rider in his younger years. Gary was a big Elvis fan and made a trip to Memphis and Graceland later in life. He enjoyed working in the yard and was known for planting trees. Gary was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Gary is survived by his wife Jan (Doerr) Jaehnke; son, Jeremy of McFarland; stepson, Derek Doerr of Watertown; stepmother, Shirley (nee Wolc) of Beaver Dam; and siblings: Cheryl (Terry Bilke) of AZ, and Daniel (Jenny) of FL.

Gary was preceded by in death by his first wife, Mary Syens; parents, Lyle and Geraldine Jaehnke; and stepmother, Deloris (nee Arndorfer).

A memorial service for Gary is scheduled Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam. Inurnment will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

If desired, memorials can be made in Gary’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wayne Drake and Agrace HospiceCare.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.