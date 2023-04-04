May 16, 1938—April 1, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Gary L. Key, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023. Gary was born on May 16, 1938, in Prairie du Chien, WI to Keith A. “Bud” Key and Beatrice Elizabeth (Nicholson) Key.

He graduated from Campion Jesuit High School in 1956, Graduated from UW-Platteville with a degree in Education in 1965 and earned a Master’s Degree from Winona State in 1971.

He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1960-1983 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In his career as an Educator, he worked at both Hartford Union High School and the Kettle Moraine School District. He was also a coach in both districts as well as a referee.

On September 13, 1991, Gary was united in marriage to Sandra Kastenmeier in a beautiful and quaint ceremony in Cherry Mound, IA. Gary lived his life to the fullest and was a devout Catholic. The golf course was his other sanctuary and he thoroughly enjoyed following his beloved Chicago Bears, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and his favorite “Lefty”, Phil Mickelson.

In his life he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and attending any school or sporting event his grandchildren participated in. His greatest joy in the past year was becoming a great-grandfather. Gary enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife Sandy both abroad and in the United States, but his favorites were Ireland and the East Coast of New England where he enjoyed boating on Lake Winnisquam, NH with family.

He enjoyed walking dogs, nature hikes, bird watching, train spotting and planting his sunflower and tomato gardens every year.

Gary is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra Kastenmeier Key of Beaver Dam; daughter, Ann (David) Biese of Meredith, NH; son, Michael (Ann) Key of Hazelhurst, WI; son, Darin (Jamie) Key of St. John, FL; grandchildren: Lauren Biese of Salisbury, MA, Alec Biese of Chelmsford, MA, Catherine Key of Germantown, WI, Payton Key of St. John, FL; and his great-grandson, Maddox McLaughlin of Salisbury, MA; stepchildren: Robert Sackett of Eau Claire, WI, Charles Sackett of Madison, WI, Sheri Sackett of Beaver Dam; and step-grandchild, Ian Conlin of Beaver Dam. His golf and coffee buddies that he shared many great memories with, as well as many other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Keith A. “Bud” Key and Beatrice Elizabeth Nicholson Key, sisters: Sharon Gerleman and Linda Gillis and father-in-law, Joseph Kastenmeier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors, Dodge County Humane Society or Hartford Union High School Athletic Department. Private services will be held for the family at a later date. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.