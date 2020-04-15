Gary Lee Rausch, 77, Sauk City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Lee Rausch, age 77, of Sauk City passed away at his home of complications of COPD April 5th, 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lynn of 50 years; daughters, Terri (Curt) Chapman of Kewanee, Ill., Julie (Todd) Sowerby of Clinton, Mo.; brother, Jerry (Barb) Clark of Garland, Texas; sister, Joy (Rick) Swanson of Kewanee, Ill.; grandchildren, Jesse (Jen) Chapman, Heather Chapman; great-grandchildren, Madalynn Chapman, Ethan Chapman and Macy Chapman; several nephews, nieces; grand-nephews and nieces

He was an avid collector of Lionel Trains, loved his "51" GMC, "Red" and "66" Dodge Charger. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Rausch & Maxine Clark, brother, Mike Clark.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Sauk County Humane Society or the George Culver Community Library.

Gary was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Family will let everyone know if there will be services or a celebration at a future date.