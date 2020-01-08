Gary R. Bolar, 64, of Sauk City, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Maplewood surrounded by family and friends. Gary was one of the longest living transplant recipients of 29 years.
Gary was born on Dec. 18, 1955, in Tomah, Wis. to Roy and Camilla (Johnson) Bolar. Gary was passionate about many things in life. He enjoyed spending time with many of his friends; whether it was hanging out with the boys at happy hour, playing cribbage, hunting, fishing, collecting knives, guns or hats.
Gary is survived by his son, Brandon; sister, Geri Dee; along with a special dog, Gunner. In addition, to many family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his fiancén Rita Osgood; and his son, Jason Bolar.
A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at Riviera Bowl, 51 Polk Street, Sauk City, Wis. on Saturday, January 25th from noon until 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
