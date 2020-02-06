Gary R. Mack, age 79 of Algoma, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by his daughters.

Gary was born on Sept. 9, 1940, the son of Maurice and Elsie (Burchardt) Mack. He worked for Monarch Range in both Beaver Dam and Algoma, Wis. He loved to hunt, fish, bowl and spend time with his family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary is survived by his children, Brenda Sucharski of Oak Creek, Gail (Jim) Bruce of Reedsburg, Vicki (Dan) Olsen of Waupun and Shelly (Bruce) Rademacher of Sun Prairie. 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Julian) Palacios, Kathryn (Joe) McDowell, Wendy Sucharski, Tara (Greg) Schubert, Tim (Dayna) Jahns, Brad Jahns, Matt Olsen, Brandon Olsen, Kaitlyn Twing, Hailey and Zoe Rademacher; eight great-grandchildren, Natalie, Christian, Cruz, Lauryn, Parker, Barren, Avery and Briar; his siblings, Morry (Laura) Mack of Beaver Dam and Karen (Rob) Harmsen-Ruiz of Huntsville, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jim and Dennis Mack; brother in law, John Harmsen; son-in-law, Steve Sucharski; and grandson, Joshua Rademacher and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church Parish Center, 408 S. Spring Street in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a luncheon to follow the Mass.