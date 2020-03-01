Gary Retzlaff, 73, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Gary Retzlaff, age 73 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
Gary was born on November 19, 1946, in Columbus, the son of Walter H. and Savilla A. (Geiger) Retzlaff. Following graduation from Randolph High School, he attended UW-Platteville. He then joined the United States Army in 1967, served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart, before being honorably discharged in 1972. He worked at John Deere and then started his own business, G & G Printing in Beaver Dam. Following his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, mowing lawn, fishing, hunting, canning, cooking, playing Euchre, old fashions and pizza! He treasured the time he spent with his girls.
Gary is survived by his three daughters, Amanda (Don) Meixner and Alicia (Dylan) Hayes, both of Beaver Dam and Amber (Andrew) Fakes of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Sean, Gauge, Levi, Summer, Bailie, Keegan, Izzy, and twins, Rediker and Hudson; siblings, Dennis Retzlaff of Beaver Dam, Diane Retzlaff of Randolph, Debbie Retzlaff of Randolph, Deanna (Jerry) Schaefer of North Fond du Lac, Sandra (Dennis) Eager of Columbus, Pat Fauser of Columbus, Randy (Donna) Retzlaff of Columbus, Richard (Lori) Retzlaff of Randolph, Kathy (Kim) Standke of Pardeeville, David (Michelle) Retzlaff of Randolph, Karen (Norbert) Hughes of Fox Lake; and further survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, many other family and friends, as well as his little kitty, Mitzi.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter; brother in infancy, Joe; brother-in-law, Craig Fauser and other relatives.
Visitation for Gary will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m.
If desired, memorials in Gary's name are suggested to any animal organization, the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison or Angiosarcoma Awareness, https://www.cureasc.org/donate/.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)