Gary Retzlaff, 73, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Gary Retzlaff, age 73 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Gary was born on November 19, 1946, in Columbus, the son of Walter H. and Savilla A. (Geiger) Retzlaff. Following graduation from Randolph High School, he attended UW-Platteville. He then joined the United States Army in 1967, served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart, before being honorably discharged in 1972. He worked at John Deere and then started his own business, G & G Printing in Beaver Dam. Following his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, mowing lawn, fishing, hunting, canning, cooking, playing Euchre, old fashions and pizza! He treasured the time he spent with his girls.