Gary W. H. “G. Wentworth” Smith, age 78, Columbus/Sun Prairie, was called home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1940, in Seattle, Wash., to Howard and Violet (Quammen) Smith. Gary was a 2001 graduate of Edgewood College, earning a bachelor degree. He served in the U.S. Navy. Gary was married to Donna Schallert on July 28, 1962, in Columbus, and together had three sons. Gary was a manufacturer’s sales rep for several major carpet industry leaders. He was also an industry trade journal columnist, five-time patent holder and innovator. Gary operated as a consultant and traveled for speaking engagements. Gary was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #75, Knights Templar, 32nd Degree and former member of the Eastern Star. Survivors include his wife Donna of Sun Prairie; sons Darren (Carolyn) of Knoxville Tenn., Brian (Bridget) of Milwaukee and Garrick “Rick” (Kimberly) of Cottage Grove; five grandchildren Cassandra “Cassie”, Maya, Isabella “Bella”, Alyssa and Jessica; a brother Lowell (Madeleine) of San Diego; a sister Marlene (Lawrence) Vickers of Renton, Wash.; sister-in-law Donna Jo Smith of Albion, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Norman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, in Columbus. Rev Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a masonic service at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Friday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Olivet U.C.C. or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
