Gary Thompson, age 72, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells, of which he was a proud member.
Gary was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Stewart and Kaye (Munson) Thompson. Gary graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1966. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he served aboard the USS Hancock in Vietnam until 1968. He married Lucinda “Cindy” Palmer on Jan. 27, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nev. Gary attended many, many funerals as a passionate member of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187, as a firing squad leader of the Military Honor Guard. Gary was a proud, dedicated, and loyal veteran and was recently given a “Quilt of Valor”. He had worked in food service pretty much all his life and prepared everything from peeling potatoes to preparing filet mignon. He had worked throughout the Dells area in restaurants and at one time owned his own establishment, The Purple Haze.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lucinda “Cindy”; daughter, Laura Ann Thompson; brother, Jon Thompson of Benson, Ariz.; sister, Toni Herriot of Kaukauna, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Stewart "Kicker"; brother-in-law, Rick Herriot and sister-in-law, Nikki Thompson.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family, would be greatly appreciated.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)