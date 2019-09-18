WINDSOR - Gary Wojtowicz, age 57, of Windsor, Wis. passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 8483 at 5737 County Road CV in Madison, Wis.
Gary was born Aug. 14, 1962 in Elroy, Wisconsin the son of James and Betty (Skailand) Wojtowicz. He graduated from Royall High School in 1980. Gary served in the U.S Army and then joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was activated to serve in the Persian Gulf War where he was involved in Operation Desert Storm. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged. He married Lynelle Endres on June 24, 1989; received his Master’s Degree from UW-Madison in Business Administration in 2018, and was employed with TDS Telecom for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outside; was a Badger, Packer, and Brewer fan and always enjoyed the company of his dog, Buddy. Gary spent his time volunteering for groups such as United Way and Veterans Helping Veterans. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 8483 of Madison.
He is survived by his wife, Lynelle; their four children, Arnold of Windsor, Diana of McFarland, Matthew of Windsor, and Kristin of Madison; his parents, James and Betty of Elroy, Wis.; brother, Michael (Michelle) of LaCrosse, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Gary Endres, Dean (Jean) Endres both of DeForest, Wis., Bradley (Regina) Endres of Madison, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Jeanine (David) Colson of Madison, Wis. and Kari Ann (Aaron) Bottjen of Oregon, Wis.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Arnold and Marlene Endres.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made out to Veterans Helping Veterans.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com
