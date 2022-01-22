Gasner, Ellen Marie

BARABOO—Ellen Marie Gasner, age 98 of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows nursing home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 7, 1923 to parents Aurthur and Amelia (Wandria) Lindley. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1941.
On June 5, 1943 she married Marvin Gasner in Baraboo. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She loved The Packers, Badgers and Brewers. She loved sitting outside in her swing, and outdoors.
Ellen is survived by her children, Fred Gasner, Charles “Punky” Gasner, Mary (Mike) Otto; daughter-in-law, Kathy Gasner; grandchildren, Pam (Dan) Harrison, Michael Gasner, Darien (Heather) Gasner, Gina (Jim) Smith, Denee (John) Hamilton, Theresa (Aaron) Scott, Brenda (Trent) Bentilla; great grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, Carie Ann, Phillip, Ashley, Brittany, Tennley, Taylor, Landry, Layton, Dustin, Cody.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Gasner; son, Tom Gasner; sister, Gert (Don) McCoy; brother, Harold (Peggy) Lindley; brother-in-law, Cy (Marcie) Gasner.
She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. James Mathers for his compassion and care of Ellen over the years, as well as the staff at St. Clare Meadows in The Oak wing. She was blessed to have been able to stay independent at home until she was 97 years old.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
A funeral service is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. A visitation is taking place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Wednesday. The family requests that anyone attending wear masks and social distance as needed. Interment will take place following the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz funeral home is assisting the family.
