Gasner, Ellen Marie

BARABOO—Ellen Marie Gasner, age 98 of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows nursing home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 7, 1923 to parents Aurthur and Amelia (Wandria) Lindley. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1941.

On June 5, 1943 she married Marvin Gasner in Baraboo. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She loved The Packers, Badgers and Brewers. She loved sitting outside in her swing, and outdoors.

Ellen is survived by her children, Fred Gasner, Charles “Punky” Gasner, Mary (Mike) Otto; daughter-in-law, Kathy Gasner; grandchildren, Pam (Dan) Harrison, Michael Gasner, Darien (Heather) Gasner, Gina (Jim) Smith, Denee (John) Hamilton, Theresa (Aaron) Scott, Brenda (Trent) Bentilla; great grandchildren, Kyle, Kelsey, Carie Ann, Phillip, Ashley, Brittany, Tennley, Taylor, Landry, Layton, Dustin, Cody.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Gasner; son, Tom Gasner; sister, Gert (Don) McCoy; brother, Harold (Peggy) Lindley; brother-in-law, Cy (Marcie) Gasner.

She will be greatly missed.