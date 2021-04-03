Gasser, Joyce E.

SAUK CITY - Joyce E. Gasser, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in the Town of Troy, Wis., the daughter of Howard and Viola (Sprecher) Sorg. After graduating from Sauk City High School in 1946, Joyce attended Madison Business College. She married Wilferd "Beezer" Gasser on Aug. 10, 1948. They enjoyed 70 years together before he preceded her in death in 2019.
Joyce worked as a secretary before raising their family and supporting Beezer on their dairy farms in rural Sauk County. Joyce was a member of Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Church Women. She enjoyed participating in Little Prairie Homemakers and serving as a 4-H leader. Joyce had a variety of talents and interests, including accounting, gardening, birdwatching, baking, sewing, and crosswords; but she treasured most spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her children, Diane (John) Giese, Linda (Jeff) Strzelecki, Bill (Teri) Gasser, Sharon (Jeff) Suchla, Karen (Scott Didrickson) Nelson, and Dale (Judy Fossen) Gasser; 19 grandchildren, Pam (Tyrone) Puttkamer, Jessica (Gabe) Riviere, Mark (Tori) Giese, Sara (Jason) Revolinski, Josh (Rachel) Strzelecki, Rachel (Niall) O'Neill, Jenni (Jared Broderick) Gasser, Anna (Loren Standiford) Gasser, Jon Gasser, Chase (Amanda) Suchla, Cara (David) Wipperfurth, Sierra Suchla, Jesse Suchla, Scott (Kelli) Nelson, Ben Nelson, Max Nelson, Sam (Mercedes) Gasser, Adam Gasser and Jacob Gasser; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Cal Sorg; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John Sorg and Fred Sorg; and her sister, June Sater. The burial will be private. A public celebration of life will be held later.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Pines Assisted Living, St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, for their wonderful care of our beloved mother.
Memorials may be given to Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church or to the family for a memorial to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
