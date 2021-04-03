Gasser, Joyce E.

SAUK CITY - Joyce E. Gasser, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in the Town of Troy, Wis., the daughter of Howard and Viola (Sprecher) Sorg. After graduating from Sauk City High School in 1946, Joyce attended Madison Business College. She married Wilferd "Beezer" Gasser on Aug. 10, 1948. They enjoyed 70 years together before he preceded her in death in 2019.

Joyce worked as a secretary before raising their family and supporting Beezer on their dairy farms in rural Sauk County. Joyce was a member of Black Hawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Church Women. She enjoyed participating in Little Prairie Homemakers and serving as a 4-H leader. Joyce had a variety of talents and interests, including accounting, gardening, birdwatching, baking, sewing, and crosswords; but she treasured most spending time with her family.