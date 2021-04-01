Gassmann, Ruth Minnig

LUZERN, Switzerland - Ruth Minnig Gassmann, age 78, passed away peacefully with family and newborn granddaughter at her side.

Ruth was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Monroe, Wis., to Walter and Anna Minnig. In 1965 she went with her brother, Werner, to Switzerland for vacation and liked it so much she made it her home.

She is survived by children, Cornelia and Philipp (Anne); and grandchildren, Elisa and Noemi. She is furthered survived by siblings, Mary Winter, Werner, Fred (Janet), and Robert (Sandy); sister-in-law, Lolagene; many nieces and nephews; also other relatives; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter; nephew, Paul; and brothers-in-law, Victor "Butch" Goodrich and Harold Winter.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.