Gavin, Garry Michael

REEDSBURG - Garry Michael Gavin, of Reedsburg, died on May 13, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1949, at Seven Mile Creek, Juneau County, Wis., to parents Timothy Fredrick "Fred" Gavin and Charlote E. (Judd) Gavin. He had four siblings, Doris, Kathleen, Donald, and Margaurite, all of whom preceded him in death.

Gary served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Funeral information is pending. It will take place at the Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County HH, Lyndon Station. Burial will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Lyndon Station. There will be a viewing and service and then burial.