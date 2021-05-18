Gavin, Garry Michael

REEDSBURG - Garry Michael Gavin, of Reedsburg, died on May 13, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1949, in Mauston, Juneau County, Wis., to parents Timothy Fredrick "Fred" Gavin and Charlote E. (Judd) Gavin. He had four siblings, Doris, Kathleen, Donald, and Margaurite, all of whom preceded him in death.
Gary served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
The funeral will take place at 12 noon on Friday, May 21, with a viewing at noon and the service at 1 p.m., at the CONWAY PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 450 County HH, Lyndon Station. Burial will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Lyndon Station.
