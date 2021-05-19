 Skip to main content
Gavin, Garry Michael
Garry Michael Gavin

Garry Michael Gavin

REEDSBURG - Garry Gavin, age 72, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lyndon Station, Wis. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Garry was born April 16, 1949, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Timothy Fredrick "Fred" and Charlotte (Judd) Gavin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Doris, Kathleen, Donald, and Margaurite.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

