Gay, Thelma M.

BRIGGSVILLE - Thelma M. Gay, age 98, of Briggsville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Tivoli in Portage.
Thelma was born in February 1923, on the family farm in rural Marquette county on what her father always told her was the coldest, stormiest day he could ever remember. She was the daughter of Alfred and Marion (Brancel) Parrott. Thelma was raised on that farm with her very lively and fun-loving brothers and sisters. Oh what stories they all told!
Thelma started college at a young age, but in 1942 she and Elwyn Gay, her fiancé, decided they were too lonely apart when Thelma was away at college, so they married and started their life together. She was an active member of her church, the Rebecca Lodge, and Homemakers Club. Throughout the following years she helped her girls with many 4-H projects and numerous school activities. While still raising her four daughters and helping on the farm, Thelma went back to college to finish her degree. To help pay for her daughter's college degrees, she then started teaching in the Portage School District, where she taught for over 20 years.
Upon retirement, Thelma and Elwyn liked to travel and became "snow birds" in the southwest. Here Thelma enjoyed hiking in the deserts and mountains, visiting with family and friends, and participating in the many classes and activities offered in their community. Always very artistic, and with a great love for music and art, it was here that Thelma started oil painting. Her pictures are still being enjoyed today by numerous family members and friends.
Thelma was an incredible woman – loving, kind, dignified and elegant. She is survived by her children, Jeanette Backhaus, Wisconsin Dells, Dorothy (Dan) Ferguson, Clinton Township, Mich., Peg (Gene) Hamele, Fort Atkinson, and Sue (Jim) Meilahn, Placitas, N.M.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Nellie; her husband, Elwyn; her son-in-law, Tom Backhaus; and her seven siblings.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Briggsville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)