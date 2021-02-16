Gay, Thelma M.

BRIGGSVILLE - Thelma M. Gay, age 98, of Briggsville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Tivoli in Portage.

Thelma was born in February 1923, on the family farm in rural Marquette county on what her father always told her was the coldest, stormiest day he could ever remember. She was the daughter of Alfred and Marion (Brancel) Parrott. Thelma was raised on that farm with her very lively and fun-loving brothers and sisters. Oh what stories they all told!

Thelma started college at a young age, but in 1942 she and Elwyn Gay, her fiancé, decided they were too lonely apart when Thelma was away at college, so they married and started their life together. She was an active member of her church, the Rebecca Lodge, and Homemakers Club. Throughout the following years she helped her girls with many 4-H projects and numerous school activities. While still raising her four daughters and helping on the farm, Thelma went back to college to finish her degree. To help pay for her daughter's college degrees, she then started teaching in the Portage School District, where she taught for over 20 years.