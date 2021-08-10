Gay, Thelma M.

BRIGGSVILLE - Thelma M. Gay, age 98, of Briggsville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Tivoli in Portage.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., at BRIGGSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Inurnment will follow at Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks are requested by the family. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
