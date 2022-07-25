May 26, 1942—July 22, 2022

BARABOO—Gaylon Gene “GG” Steinhorst, 80, of Baraboo, WI, peacefully met the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. GG was born on May 26, 1942, in Baraboo, WI, to Ernie and Dorothy Steinhorst where he grew up on a dairy farm outside of Rock Springs. He graduated from Baraboo High School class of 1960. After high school, he worked for Swartz Implement. Then went to work at Northern Engineering (NECO) transporting transformers.

On January 1, 1968, Gaylon began his 30-year career with the Sauk County Sheriffs’ department. After retiring he stayed busy helping his son-in-law on the farm, gardening, collecting aluminum cans, and drinking coffee on Tuesdays at the Four Star with his buddies. He was present in the stands at all athletic events for his daughters and grandchildren. He attended Milwaukee Brewer games with his family. GG also enjoyed attending smelt and game feeds, turkey and pheasants forever banquets with good friend, Greg Weirich.

On August 22, 1964, Gaylon and Shirley Schmidtke were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. God blessed them with three beautiful daughters: Jennifer, Lisa, and Emma. Gaylon enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, hunting with his daughter Emma and grandchildren, gardening, and playing cards; where his storytelling was present. Many days he would drive around the countryside visiting friends and checking crops.

Gaylon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Steinhorst of Baraboo; Daughters: Jennifer (John) Neuman of Baraboo, Lisa (Steve) McClyman of Wisconsin Dells, and Emma (Travis) Kaul of Baraboo; Grandchildren: Justine (Sam), Justus, Molly, Ashley, Pierce, and Hunter; Siblings: Sue (Bill) Grosz of Baraboo, Dennis (Gail) Steinhorst of Madison, and Connie (Phil) Henkel of Rice Lake; And many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Dorothy Steinhorst; in-laws, Fred and Martha Schmidtke; brother-in-law, James Daley; brother-in-law, Richard Beard; brother-in-law, Frederick Schmidtke; and nephew, Lee Steinhorst.

The visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home 401 Madison Ave. Baraboo, WI. The service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church 624 East Street Baraboo, WI, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service. Luncheon will be served immediately in the church fellowship hall. Following the luncheon, a burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Rocks Springs at 2:30 p.m. Memorials can be made out to the family to be dispersed accordingly.