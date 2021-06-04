Gedamke, Kenneth

Ken was born on Nov. 12, 1930, in Markesan, Wis., a son of Oliver and Florence (Boelter) Gedamke. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1956 and served in the Korean War. On June 25, 1976, he was united in marriage to Loretta Hartwig at Good Shepherd Church in Beaver Dam. Ken worked in maintenance for the State of Wisconsin Corrections for 30 years. He was also a carpenter and loved building things, especially clocks. Ken enjoyed gardening, trains and spending time with his family. He was an active member of Pella Lutheran Church.