 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gehrung, Carol
0 entries

Gehrung, Carol

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH - Carol Jean Gehrung, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Carol was born on Nov. 9, 1930, daughter of Karl and Meta (Dumke) Gehrung. She was a lifelong resident of Randolph. Carol was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Markesan.

Carol was survived by cousins and friends. She was preceded by her parents.

A private service will be held. Memorial donation in Carol's name may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, N1529 State Road 73, Markesan, WI 53946.

Family would like to thank the staff at Randolph Health Services for the wonderful care throughout the years.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

www.randolphfh.com

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Waupun

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News