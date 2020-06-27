Geiger, Lois A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Lois A. Geiger, of Columbus, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hamilton Park Place in Portage.

The visitation will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Wednesday at 12:00 noon with Fr. Vince Brewer officiating. Burial will be at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Middleton.

The former Lois Alice Taylor was born on Nov. 25, 1934 to Walter and Viola Taylor. She was united in marriage with Roger Geiger. Lois was extremely loved by her family. She spent her entire life taking care of her children and grandchildren. Her love and devotion is a trait that will be carried on for generations.

Lois is survived by her sons, Craig, Kevin and Chris Geiger; her granddaughters, Kaylyn, Kelsey, Claire, Christine, and Cierra Geiger; great-granddaughters, Melody and Colette; daughter-in-law, Lisa Geiger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; her children, Jeffrey, Douglas, Lorie and Christine; and siblings, Robert Taylor and Dorothy Willie.

The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.