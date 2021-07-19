Geiger, Timothy A.

COLUMBUS—Timothy A. Geiger, Age 65 of Columbus, passed away at home with his family at his side on Saturday, July 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Tim was born on December 17, 1955 in Columbus, WI to Alfred and Ruth (Scheradella) Geiger Jr.

Tim graduated from Columbus High School and worked for 37 years as a Utilities Lineman for the Columbus Water & Light before retiring. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Tim was an avid gardener. Every year, his garden became bigger and better then the year before. He took pride in all he grew and loved sharing it with others. He appreciated good food and his passion for cooking was like no other, whether on the stove or the grill.

What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We are comforted knowing he is now in a place with no more pain or suffering.