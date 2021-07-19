Geiger, Timothy A.

COLUMBUS—Timothy A. Geiger, Age 65 of Columbus, passed away at home with his family at his side on Saturday, July 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Tim was born on December 17, 1955 in Columbus, WI to Alfred and Ruth (Scheradella) Geiger Jr.
Tim graduated from Columbus High School and worked for 37 years as a Utilities Lineman for the Columbus Water & Light before retiring. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Tim was an avid gardener. Every year, his garden became bigger and better then the year before. He took pride in all he grew and loved sharing it with others. He appreciated good food and his passion for cooking was like no other, whether on the stove or the grill.
What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We are comforted knowing he is now in a place with no more pain or suffering.
Survivors include his significant other Julie Mobry; his son, Jason (Katy) Geiger; his daughter, Andrea (John) Link; grandson, Kyle (Dani Rake) Geiger; granddaughter, Katelyn Geiger, granddaughter, Jordan Link; grandsons, Brady and Tyler Link; Mother, Ruth Geiger; Sister, Faye Kehoe; Brothers, Michael (Wanda) Geiger and Brian Geiger; Niece, Amy (David) Wilken; Nephews, Troy (Erin) Kehoe, Joshua and Aaron Geiger and Austin Wallschlager; great nephews and nieces, Eric and Carlee Wilken, Logan and Haleigh Kehoe, Tyson, Coleman and Lucian Geiger; and, his special fur buddy, Bailey who never left his side.
He was preceded in death by his father Alfred; sister, Marcia; brother, Thomas; brother-in-law, William Kehoe; Paternal and Maternal grandparents.
A visitation will be held at ST. JEROME CAHTOLIC CHURCH in Columbus on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and also on Friday, July 23rd from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment will take place at St. Jerome Cemetery in Columbus.
Memorials may be made to Father Ambrose Holzer Memorial Scholarship or Prairie Ridge Health.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Drs. Kraus and Marwat and Prairie Ridge Health for the kind and compassionate care.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
