Dec. 8, 2013—Aug. 8, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gemma Avery Humann, age 8, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her Momma, at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison on August 8, 2022.

Gemma was born on December 8, 2013. She had many mountains to climb her entire life, but she awoke each day with courage and a fighting spirit. She was so full of love and happiness, and showed it each day through her gorgeous smile and sweet giggles.

Her brother Joey loved to be by her, and made her laugh all the time. She learned how to sit by herself, crawl to her favorite toys, and stand tall and proud in her AFO’s. She gave the best high-fives, kisseys, and recently learned how to give her Momma the biggest huggies. Gemma loved her warm soft blankets and played a lot of peek-a-boo with them. She had an eye for fashion and her favorite color was purple.

She adored her Harry The Bunny, her yellow chickie, books, butterflies and bees, and Elmo on Sesame Street. Gemma’s favorite song was Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. She will forever be our shining star, comforting us all from afar. Twinkling bright for us to see, our Dear sweet Angel she will always be.

Survivors include her Momma, Amanda Pieper of Beaver Dam; her brother, Joey Humann; gramma and grandpa, Brenda and Jymme Pieper of Beaver Dam; uncle Cory Pieper of Fall River; great-grandparents; other relatives and friends. Gemma was preceded in death by her great-great-grandma, Nanna Mary Nowak; great-grandma Pieper; and great uncles.

Private family services were held.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.