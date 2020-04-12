Gene A. Steinich, Columbia

COLUMBIA - Gene Allen Steinich went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Randolph Health Services, Randolph, Wis. Gene was born at home in Scott Township, Columbia County, Wis., on Jan. 24, 1941, to Elmer and Frances Verl (Froehlich) Steinich. He was baptized March 1, 1941, and confirmed on Jan. 31, 1952, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland, Wis. He remained a lifelong member of Trinity and served on the Church Council several times, holding several offices.
Gene graduated from Cambria Union High School in 1959, part of the first class to graduate from the new school building. He served his country in the Air National Guard from 1961 to 1967. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, having begun working with his father while he was still in school. He retired from dairy farming in 2004. Then he began raising beef, miniature donkeys, and miniature horses.
On Sept. 5, 1964, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Kay Schilling. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Cyndi and Cherie.
Gene enjoyed music, especially polka, country gospel, old country, and blue grass. He enjoyed dancing and could “cut a rug” with the best of them. He enjoyed vacationing out west, in Branson, Tenn. and in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. In his later years, Gene became an avid poet.
In 2010, following carotid artery surgery, he suffered a disabling stroke.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marge; daughters, Cyndi (Jeannine Field) Steinich and Cherie Pulver and her children Jonathan (Emily), Joseph, and Jenna; one brother, Ray (Georgine) Steinich; two sisters, Phyllis Price and Dawn (Roger) Hasz; one sister-in-law, Marie Steinich; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by one brother, Rhys Steinich; one sister-in-law, Marilyn (Schilling) Steinich; and several nieces.
“When the sun sinks and I must go, Lord take my hand and lead me to the Promised Land.” Written by Gene Steinich.
Services will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland, with Rev. John Hildebrant officiating. Burial will be in the Cambria Cemetery, Cambria, Wis.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)